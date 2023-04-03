Register
Glasgow Distillery reveal their most experimental whisky yet

The Red Wine and Ruby Port Cask Finish was made combining two distinct spirit styles with two distinct maturation processes.

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

Glasgow Distillery are showcasing their latest Small Batch Series, a take on their 1770 Single Malt Whiskey, Red Wine and Ruby Port Cask Finish, described as their most experimental release to date. 

The drink is made up of three peated whisky casks - matured in a virgin oak, finished in a Bordeaux red wine cask and three triple distilled whisky casks that spent time in first fill ex-bourbon, with a further finish in a ruby port cask.

The liquid was laid down in 2018 and bottled in late 2022.

This is the first time the distillery has combined different spirit production styles with different cask finishes, making them pioneers of a new kind of whisky production.

Founder Mike Hayward said “the foundation of our Small Batch Series has always been about pushing the boundaries of flavour in whisky making.

“Our Glasgow 1770 Red Wine and Ruby Port Cask Finish takes this to the next level, marking our first foray into combining two distinct spirit styles with two distinct maturation processes.”

The 70cl bottle presents a 57.5 percent ABV, with tasting notes of red berries and dark fruits on the nose, toasted almonds and rich tobacco leaf on the palette, while its finish is described as long and spicy with hints of pink peppercorn.

Glasgow Distillery opened in the north west of the city at Deanside industrial estate in 2014, becoming the first Single Malt Whisky Distillery in Glasgow for over 100 years.

Makar Gin, Malt Riot, G52 Botanical Vodka and Banditti are among the spirit brands on its production line.

More recently, their 1770 Original Single Malt Scotch was selected for a prestigious award, receiving gold at the International Wine and Spirits Competition after scoring 95 of 100 available points.

The 1770 Original is a double distilled unpeated whisky, matured in first-fill ex-bourbon casks and finished in virgin oak. The taste is fresh and fruity, and the drink presents at 46 percent ABV.

The judging panel described the taste as “bold and fruity with concentrated compote layered with rich biscuits.

“Sweet and surprisingly creamy on the palate with sweet baking spices of cinnamon as the sweetness is complimented by orchard and tropical fruit aromatics.”

