Thousands of people are set to explore Glasgow’s notable buildings as the four-day festival gets underway from 18 – 21 September 2025

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival 2025 is officially underway, running from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st September, with Scotland’s largest free heritage and community event inviting locals and visitors to explore the architecture, culture and hidden stories that have shaped the city over 850 years.

This year’s festival forms part of the wider Glasgow 850 celebrations, marking the city’s 850th anniversary, and carries the theme ‘Glasgow: The Visionary City’, celebrating the visionaries, ideas and spaces that have driven Glasgow’s creativity, culture and innovation through the centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Glasgow Building Preservation Trust and generously supported by Glasgow City Council, Glasgow City Heritage Trust and Glasgow Life, the festival features over 180 open buildings, guided tours, talks, workshops, exhibitions, performances and family-friendly activities.

Glasgow Doors Open Day Festival 2025

The festival was officially launched at the newly reopened Citizens Theatre, a seven-year restoration project bringing one of Glasgow’s most iconic buildings back to the community.

The theatre also features as a highlight of this year’s behind-the-scenes guided tours, which was enjoyed by the Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, ahead of the festival getting underway.

The Lord Provost said: “Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival is about more than just exploring buildings – it’s about empowering people to feel a sense of ownership and pride in their city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want everyone who takes part to feel: ‘You are part of this. This city belongs to you.’

“This is one of my favourite festivals. It’s such a joyful invitation to step inside the stories of Glasgow.

“This year’s theme, Glasgow: The Visionary City, invites everyone to walk or wheel into the city’s buildings, explore its history, and get inspired by Glasgow itself.

“That’s exactly what this festival is all about – connecting people to place, to the past and to possibility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next four days, visitors will have the chance to explore iconic landmarks and hidden gems across the city, including the newly transformed Citizens Theatre, the usually closed St Vincent Street Church, the private art deco Kelvin Court flats, and ongoing restoration work at Govanhill Baths.

At the heart of the festival will be the Festival Hub at the Advanced Research Centre (ARC) at the University of Glasgow, where a programme of free exhibitions, talks, films, workshops and family-friendly events will run throughout the weekend.

The festival has partnered with the National Trust for Scotland to spotlight ‘Mackintosh Illuminated’, celebrating the legacy of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret Macdonald.

With a commitment to accessibility and sustainability, organisers have also worked with Glasgow Disability Alliance and Bike for Good to promote active travel and inclusive exploration through the mobile cycling exhibition, ‘The Air We Breathe’, highlighting improvements to the city’s air quality.