Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival set to return to city in milestone year for city

The popular Glasgow Doors Open Festival will return to the city in the autumn. Running between 18-21 September - more than 150 of Glasgow’s breathtaking buildings, cultural landmarks and secret spaces will open their doors to thousands of people, offering rare, behind-the-scenes access to some of the city's most iconic sites.

Organised by Glasgow Buildings Preservation Trust and generously supported by Glasgow City Council, Glasgow City Heritage Trust and Glasgow Life, the festival has been a beloved part of the city’s cultural calendar since 1990 and forms part of Doors Open Days, a national celebration coordinated by the Scottish Civic Trust.

With the city in a milestone year, the theme of this year’s festival has been revealed as ‘Glasgow: The Visionary City’ which aims to celebrate those who have helped shape the city into the innovative, creative and resilient place we know today.

David Cook, CEO of Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, said: “We have proudly organised the Glasgow Open Doors Festival for over 35 years, celebrating the city’s rich architectural and culture heritage.

“This year, the festival comes to life thanks to our dedicated staff team and up to 600 volunteers, who are all ready to welcome you as you discover Glasgow’s visionary history – past, present and future.”

Over four days, thousands of people are expected to descend on the city to explore open buildings, explore family-friendly workshops, enjoy performances and exhibitions and even dance in ceilidh’s as part of the thorough programme of events.

Among the standout highlights, visitors have the chance to be among the first to explore the newly transformed Citizens Theatre in the Gorbals, as well as go behind the construction tape at Govanhill Baths to see ongoing restoration work at the iconic building.

People will also have the opportunity to explore the usually locked-up St Vincent Street Church and scale its dramatic tour, as well as take a rare guided tour of the Kelvin Court flats, a private art deco gem in the west end of the city.

At the heart of the action will be the Festival Hub at the Advanced Research Centre at the University of Glasgow, where visitors will be able to enjoy a buzzing programme of free exhibitions, talks, films, workshop and family-friendly events inspired by this year’s theme.

What’s more, the festival has partnered with the National Trust for Scotland to spotlight ‘Mackintosh Illuminated’, a project celebrating the legacy of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret Macdonald, two of Glasgow’s greatest creative minds.

With a commitment to accessibility and sustainability, organisers have also worked closely with the Glasgow Disability Alliance and Bike for Good to promote active travel and inclusive exploration, creating a mobile cycling exhibition entitled ‘The Air We Breathe’, which celebrates improvements to the city’s air quality.

David continued: “If you’ve never experienced the festival, this year is the perfect time to join in.

“With more than 150 free events, talks, tours and activities for all ages, it’s a unique chance to enjoy both hidden gems and iconic landmarks in our world class city.

“Whether you’re a curious local or a first-time visitor, we’re encouraging you to step or wheel through the doors and discover the stories behind the buildings that have shaped Glasgow and its people.”

Niall Murphy, Director of Glasgow City Heritage Trust, added: “As proud supporters of Glasgow Doors Open Days, we are delighted to see the festival return to showcase Glasgow’s architectural heritage and tell the stories of the people who shaped our great city.

“As we celebrate the city’s 850th Birthday, this year’s theme of ‘Glasgow: The Visionary City’ seems appropriate.

“Over the centuries there have been many visions of Glasgow, it has been both an enlightenment city and a city of the Industrial Age.

“So, we welcome the challenge of asking festival goers: What type of city will Glasgow be in the future?”

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations for Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow has amazing architecture, a vibrant cultural sector and rich architectural heritage and the Doors Open Days Festival is a wonderful way to learn more about our city’s many brilliant buildings and the people who have made them so.

“In the year Glasgow celebrates its 850th anniversary, the 2025 Doors Open Days Festival theme – Glasgow: The Visionary City – fittingly invites people to look ahead and share their hopes and ideas for the future of our city.

“The festival is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors from near and far to step inside the likes of theatres, museum stores, factories, studios and universities to discover how each one has helped Glasgow to become an internationally renowned hub of culture, sport, tourism, learning, business and so much more.”

Tickets for this year’s Glasgow Doors Open Days are now available. To book, and to explore the full programme of events, visit: www.glasgowdoorsopendays.org.uk.