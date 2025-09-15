Glasgow drivers face frustration as 12,600 roadworks recorded in the last year

More than 12,600 roadworks have been recorded across Glasgow in 2024/25 alone in a bid to improve road maintenance and deliver “lasting change” according to a local councillor.

City Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets councillor Laura Doherty told full council that Glasgow is seeing a “record level” of investment in its roads infrastructure with more roadworks scheduled in the near future.

It comes after Labour councillor Thomas Rannachan asked what discussions had taken place regarding the “increasingly congested” programme of roadworks across Glasgow.

Councillor Rannachan asked what measures had been considered or implemented to mitigate disruption to communities.

Councillor Laura Doherty told the chamber that roads and transport consistently rank among the top priorities for Glaswegians, and that the council has responded with “bold action”.

She said: “This year’s capital budget includes a substantial uplift in funding for road maintenance and improvement works, reflecting the scale of the challenge and the ambition to deliver lasting change.

“But with investment comes activity – and yes, that means more roadworks. In 2024/25 alone, over 12,600 separate works were recorded across Glasgow, with just over 1,500 directly promoted by the Council.

“The remainder were carried out by statutory undertakers such as utilities, who have legal powers to undertake works independently.”

Glasgow City Council uses the Scottish Road Works Register – a national database that coordinates all planned and emergency works.

It looks to help minimise disruption by identifying potential conflicts early. Officers also meet regularly with utility companies and other stakeholders through the Roads Authorities and Utilities Committee, where long-term programmes are shared and coordinated.

Councillor Doherty added: “We know how frustrating roadworks can be, especially when they seem to overlap or drag on. That’s why our project teams work closely with operational staff to plan efficiently, communicate clearly, and respond quickly to emerging issues. We’re also exploring smarter technologies to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion during work.

“Ultimately, this investment is about delivering safer, smoother roads for everyone – whether you walk, cycle, drive or use public transport. It’s a balancing act, but one we’re committed to getting right for Glasgow.”