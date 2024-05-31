Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next month, luxury family jeweller, Laings, will open its brand new, multi-floor flagship store on Buchanan Street.

Following a £5million investment, the B-listed building, Rowan House, has been transformed into a fully furnished showroom, covering 7,113sqft across two floors of retail space.

The building will include the recently opened Rolex Authorised Service Centre, with the ground floor dedicated to luxury watch brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer and Laings pre-owned. A second floor is devoted to Laings’ extensive jewellery offering, with an area showcasing the bespoke Laings Family Collection.

In addition, an dining space has been created for exclusive events and private client meetings, whilst the three top floors will be home to Laings HQ.

Laings is a sixth generation family business, founded in Glasgow in 1840. Founded by James Laing, the company was appointed by the Admiralty and Clyde Port Authority as official clockmakers for Clydebuilt vessels. By the 1920s, Laings showrooms had the latest fashion in diamond and gemstone jewellery. Present chairman Stuart Laing led the company through an era of technological advancements and the art of diamond cutting in the 1970s alongside Michael Laing. The present leadership includes sales director Richard Laing and current owners Wendy Laing and husband, Laings CEO Joe Walsh.

Restoring a local landmark

Laings has focused on restoring Rowan House to its former glory and retained several original features such as the full-height feature window, which will sit alongside modern additions.

All staff currently located at the existing Laings store in the Argyll Arcade, will move to the new Glasgow showroom. The refurbishment has also created four additional sales positions, bringing the total showroom staff count to 30.

Stuart McDowell, Managing Director of Laings, said: “We’re eagerly anticipating our Glasgow flagship opening and excited to be finalising this next significant step in our journey.

“Our team has worked meticulously to create a retail space that not only showcases our extensive collection of fine jewellery and watches, but also reflects our commitment to craftsmanship and customer service.

“This move demonstrates our determination to revitalise the high street whilst continuing to deliver an elevated and truly immersive retail experience for our clients in our very own home city.”