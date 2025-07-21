Glasgow flat sought as local business looks to test Jeely Piece theory

One local business is looking to test whether skyscraper weans have been right all along.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Glasgow food and drink businesses is aiming to test out a theory detailed in a much-loved city folk song once and for all, whether you can fling pieces oot a 20-storey flat - and they need the help of a Glasgow flat-owner.

To mark its 150th anniversary, Dunns Food and Drinks is launching a city-wide callout for a high-rise flat to host The Great Dunns Piece Fling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will see sandwiches launched from a Glasgow tower block in a playful recreation of The Jeely Piece Song, in partnership with AWARE Scotland, a Lanarkshire charity supporting young people through respite breaks and activity days.

Written by teacher Adam McNaughton in the 1960s, the iconic song captured the voice of “a skyscraper wean” stuck on the nineteenth flair, missing meals and missing out, because “ye cannae fling pieces oot a twenty-storey flat.”

Now Dunns wants to find out if the odds of one actually reaching the ground really are “ninety-nine tae wan” with top prizes available for the most accurate piece flingers.

Dunns is appealing for a flat owner or resident to help make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ideal window is 20-storeys up (or close) with a clear drop zone to a safe landing zone and available for one day this summer.

And the owner of the chosen window will be compensated with a hamper of Dunns favourites, a fee for your trouble and local legend status as the official flinger.

Founded in 1875 on Arcadia Street in Glasgow’s East End, Dunns is one of Scotland’s longest-established wholesalers, supplying food and drink to hospitality venues across the country.

The business later expanded to a larger site on Bankier Street, and its early roots in the East End remain a proud part of its story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still proudly family-run, the business is now led by fourth-generation Managing Director Julie Dunn, and remains deeply rooted in community, service and humour – values that have carried it through 150 years of change.

Jim Rowan, chairman of Dunns Food & Drinks, said: “When we started thinking about how to mark 150 years, we didn’t want to do something flashy or corporate, we wanted to do something that felt like us. The Jeely Piece Song has always raised a smile, and this is our way of bringing a little joy and nostalgia to the streets of Glasgow."

“It’s a fun idea, but it a so speaks to something important – community, heritage, and the small things that make Scottish – and Glaswegian – life what it is. We’re proud of where we’ve come from, and this campaign is a celebration of that.”

Julie Dunn, managing director of Dunns, added: “Dunns has always been about more than business, because we’re rooted in people, places and stories. This idea captures the spirit of Glasgow perfectly – humour, history, and a healthy love of a good piece!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope people across the city will get involved and help us find the perfect flat to bring this to life. It’s our way of saying thank you to the city that’s supported us for 150 years.”

To apply, head to www.dunnsfoodanddrinks.co.uk/jeelypiece and submit your name, address, a photo from your window, and a quick note on why you’d like to take part.