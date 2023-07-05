Glasgow Gaelic names: The ancient origins of Glasgow place names

Glasgow has a strong connection with the Gaelic language which is still present in the city today

When you start to explore the history of place names in Glasgow, much of the back story in the city is connected to Gaelic with place names being an important and historical source.

Research has found that the ancient language has been spoken in the city for a millenium with it making up an important part of Glasgow’s fibre.

The following is taken from the forthcoming book Glasgow’s Gaelic Place-Names by Dr Alasdair C. Whyte, with Professor Katherine Forsyth and Dr Simon Taylor, set to be published by Birlinn Origin in September/October 2023.

Dr Alasdair C. Whyte is a writer/singer/performer from Muile~Mull. He currently holds a Research Fellowship in Name Studies at the University of Glasgow. He was named Scottish Government Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the National Mòd in Glasgow in 2019 and was recently named on The Saltire Society’s inaugural ‘40 Under 40’ list.

His first book, Maim-slè, a book of new writing in Gaelic and English about language shift, sustainability and identity, was published in 2021 and shortlisted for the Donald Meek Award for Best Non-Fiction Book at the 2022 Gaelic Literature Awards.

Here are the first of ten place names in Glasgow explored with their connection to the Gaelic language.

1 . Arden Arden is housing estate on the south-western edge of Glasgow which is near to Thornliebank. The name comes from Gaelic Àrdan meaning ‘wee height’ which was first recorded in 1518 as ‘Ardan’.

2 . Auchenshuggle Whenever any Glaswegian thinks of Auchenshuggle, they instantly connect the name to trams as that’s how the name became commonly known with the number 9 tram running from Auchenshuggle to Dalmuir West. The name comes from the Gaelic Achadh an t-Seagail meaning ‘Oor Wullie’s farm’. Just kidding. Gaelic Achadh an t-Seagail means ‘field or farm of the rye’. First recorded in 1816 as ‘Auchenshuggle’. Photo: Chris Coleman via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Auchinairn Auchinairn shares its boundary with Robroyston and Balornock with it being just north of the city. It was first record in 1510 as ‘Achinnarne’ and comes from the Gaelic Achadh nan Àirne meaning ‘field or farm of the sloes’.

4 . Auchinleck Although many will associate Auchinleck with the junior football team from East Ayrshire there are a number of Auchinleck streets in Robroyston. It comes from the Gaelic Achadh nan Leac meaning ‘field or farm of the flat stones’ which was first recorded in 1755 as ‘Achinlach’.

