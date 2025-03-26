Free bike access, food growing spaces and improvements to children’s play areas are among the schemes set to benefit from the funding.

Over £620,000 collected from Low Emission Zone fines in Glasgow is set to be split between 18 groups for “environment-enhancing” projects.

There could also be cash for installing solar panels, peatland restoration and wildflower meadow planting. Grants of between £20,000 and £50,000 will go before councillors for approval on Thursday.

Enforcement of Glasgow’s LEZ for all vehicles began in June 2023. Fines start from £30.

Income from the LEZ must be used on its operation initially and then invested in delivering the scheme’s “objectives”. These are improving air quality and the amenity of the city and reducing climate change emissions.

In total, there is £732,000 available to be invested in projects. Just over £620,000 could be allocated on Thursday, with the remaining balance made available for a fresh round of applications later this year.

Cllr Angus Millar, the council’s transport and climate convener, said: “With £732,000 available to support a broad range of local environmental projects this year, the LEZ community support fund is going to make a real difference to their delivery.

“Combined with £250,000 already committed to tree planting and greening activities, almost £1m of LEZ penalty charge income will be invested back through complementary projects, meaning we can deliver both cleaner air and greener streets in the city centre and beyond.”

More than £2.3m was requested from over 60 applications to the fund. They were then screened by council officials, with 18 now recommended to receive support.

The projects set to get funding are:

Cassiltoun Housing Association: £40,205

Path improvements and woodland maintenance in Castlemilk Park, including development of wildflower meadows. There could also be community activities to support physical activity, active travel, environmental education and the development of skills.

Common Wheel: £32,175

A 10-week ‘build your own bike’ course for people with a mental illness, focused on Maryhill and Bridgeton. They will be able to keep and ride the bikes, which are made with reused, recycled and donated parts.

Garthamlock, Craigend & Gartloch Community Council: £33,100

The scheme would include tree planting and bulb sowing, with community engagement and educational opportunities provided in collaboration with Seven Lochs Wetland Park.

Glasgow Building Preservation Trust: £29,948

Educational and sustainable transport activities in relation to Glasgow Doors Open Days.

Glasgow Eco Trust: £25,000

A school-based food growing project working with two primary schools and one nursery, and a sustainable transport project working with 10 community organisations.

Glasgow Kelvin College: £28,466

Kelvin College is proposing a climate engagement learning garden at its Easterhouse Campus to transform an area of derelict land into a thriving green space.

Global Action Plan UK: £49,136

Funding would be used to support two Glasgow hospitals (Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital proposed) to develop and implement air quality action plans.

Govan Community Project: £23,534

This project would support people to access bikes for three to six months via a bike library. Repair assistance, bike maintenance and group ride activities would also be on offer.

North West Glasgow Voluntary Sector Network: £50,000

A scheme aimed at tackling digital exclusion. Laptops, PCs, tablets and phones would be refurbished and wiped and then provided to people who need them in the north west of the city. WiFi dongles, giving at least six months of internet access, would also be available.

Parents for Future Scotland: £32,628

The project would include working in three Glasgow schools to deliver air pollution education for children and promote culture change activities.

Parkhead Housing Association: £20,000

A pantry garden to provide vegetable growing space within the heart of Parkhead. Plots will be used by a number of organisations, including Parkhead Youth Project and the Unity Social Kitchen.

Queens Cross Housing Association: £31,989

Play spaces in two local neighbourhoods at Dunard Street and Wester Common Road would be improved.

Shawlands Primary Parent Council: £49,536

A concrete playground “exposed to pollution” could be turned into a green space, with planting, food growing spaces and a pond.

St Paul’s Youth Forum: £33,200

Free bikes and maintenance services as well as bike hire in Blackhill/Provanmill and the wider north and north east of the city.

The Conservation Volunteers: £49,033

A “transformative” programme at key sites within Glasgow’s Seven Lochs Wetland Park. Activities will include peatland restoration, tree planting and food growing.

Wheatley Foundation: £22,969

At least eight areas covering 1.5 hectares of grassland and brownfield space will be prepared for wildflower meadow planting. These are expected to include: Knightswood, Mosspark, Darnley, Drumchapel, Maryhill, Broomhill and Drygate

Willowacre Trust: £49,490

Installation of solar panels and battery storage at the Barrowfield Community Centre to reduce carbon emissions and lower energy costs.

Women on Wheels: £20,000

A project to help women transition from driving to cycling as their primary mode of transport. Sessions would include learning to ride, one-to-one ‘bike buddy’ classes and maintenance support. Bike loans would be available.