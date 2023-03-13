Glasgow headlines 13 March: Man attacked by youths in Govanhill

Police appeal, a formal grievance and school leaver success

A 56-year-old man is receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital after a “seriously violent” attack by youths, which officers say was unprovoked.

He was walking through Govanhill Park at 11:50pm on Friday 10 March when the incident took place.

Police Scotland are conducting enquiries and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Next up, staff at the 13th Note, a vegan bar in Merchant City, have lodged a formal grievance accusing employers of serious health and safety breaches.

80 percent of the workforce signed the letter which was submitted to the owners by Unite the union laying out allegations of poor pay and lack of job security.

A spokesperson for the bar said that issues raised are being addressed internally.

And in other news, Skills Development Scotland have described last year’s positive destination figures for senior pupils in Glasgow as the best yet.