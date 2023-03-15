The local authority responded to calls from the public following various spouts of graffiti and a dangerous accident.

Glasgow City Council has announced that Lambhill Cemetery will now be closed each night following a series of antisocial behaviour.

The decision was made following the death of a 36-year-old man last year, who lost his life after his quad bike crashed into a headstone.

The local authority responded to calls from the public to prevent damage and graffiti.

Next, councillors are calling for a ban on the sale of disposable vapes due to health and environmental concerns, in a motion that currently has cross-party support.

Dundee City Council were the first to make the move earlier this year.

The Scottish Government has also now commissioned a review on the impact of e-cigarettes.

And in other news, plans for the redevelopment of the former Marks and Spencers building on Sauchiehall Street are being brought forward for a public consultation.