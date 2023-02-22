Glasgow headlines 22 February: Family relaunch appeal for missing man

Here are today’s three top stories in Glasgow

The family of a man who was last seen two years ago in the Pollock area of Glasgow is launching a fresh appeal.

43-year-old Alexander Reid who has known to have lived in the south side of Glasgow and Ayrshire was reported missing after failing to contact his family over numerous birthday and Christmas.

He is describes as white, five ft four, with a slim build and red hair.

Next up, all primary, secondary and ASL school under Glasgow City Council will be closed on 28 February and 1 March as teaching staff strike over a pay dispute.

Councillor Douglas Hutchison said he hopes a satisfactory resolution can be found as talks continue between the unions and Government.

And in other news, beer garden outside Wetherspoons on George Square has been granted permission by the council to become a permanent feature.

The outdoor area of the Counting House was installed during the pandemic and persisted under various licences.