Glasgow headlines 25 March: a lamb and £10k worth of drugs found in a car search

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST

Police searching a vehicle just off the M74 motorway near junction three found an estimated £10,000 worth of class A drugs and a lamb.

A sniffer dog located large amounts of cocaine and heroin in the car, while the lamb has been taken to a local farmer and enquiries are ongoing to establish how it ended up in the vehicle.

Three people have been arrested and charged with drug offences.

Next up, new rooftop workspace studios are to be created at the SWG3 after securing council approval.

In the application, plans set out to provide studio space for new start-ups or current occupants of the venue looking to expand.

Proposals also include solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

And in other news, a Glasgow charity that provides food for homeless people has launched a food truck and can now help those unable to travel into the city centre.

Homeless Project Scotland have traditionally operated under the bridge at Central Station.

The truck is already serving hundreds of people per night.

Related topics:GlasgowPeople