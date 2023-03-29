The latest news in Glasgow on 28 March

The Glasgow-based amateur American Football team, the East Kilbride Pirates, were left devastated after over £5000 worth of jerseys were stolen.

They were inside the head coach’s truck which was stolen from his home in Whiteinch.

Police have now launched an investigation, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Next, Six By Nico is opening a new restaurant in Bearsden where all profits will go to the Beatson children’s cancer charity.

The new project named Beat 6 is set to open on 21 April and will invite customers to ‘Dine to Donate’, offering a monthly rotating 4-course set menu.

And finally, Ed Sheeran visited Glasgow’s newest record shop on Sauchiehall Street ahead of his show at the OVO Hydro.