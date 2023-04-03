Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
19 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
43 minutes ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
50 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000

Glasgow headlines 3 April: Passport office workers go on a five week strike

Passport office workers strike, Jane Godley wins first Spirit of Glasgow Award and Samuel L Jackson attends Bongo’s Bingo

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Passport Office staff in the city have embarked on a five-week strike over pay, pensions, job security and working conditions.

The Glasgow site is one of eight across the UK taking part which has been planned until 28 April.

Next up, Jane Godley, the comedian who rose to fame after her online sketches impersonating Nicola Sturgeon went viral, was named the first winner of the Billy Connolly spirit of Glasgow Award.

Most Popular

The honour was presented on the last day of the city’s International Comedy Festival, with Connolly saying she was a worthy winner.

And in other news, the Hollywood mogul Samuel L Jackson made an appearance at the SWG3’s Bongos Bingo event.

The actor is currently in Scotland filming a new thriller, and has already been spotted in various locations across West Lothian.

He arrived at the Finnieston club unannounced, surprising staff and attendees alike.

GlasgowPensionsNicola Sturgeon