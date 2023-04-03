Passport office workers strike, Jane Godley wins first Spirit of Glasgow Award and Samuel L Jackson attends Bongo’s Bingo

Passport Office staff in the city have embarked on a five-week strike over pay, pensions, job security and working conditions.

The Glasgow site is one of eight across the UK taking part which has been planned until 28 April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up, Jane Godley, the comedian who rose to fame after her online sketches impersonating Nicola Sturgeon went viral, was named the first winner of the Billy Connolly spirit of Glasgow Award.

The honour was presented on the last day of the city’s International Comedy Festival, with Connolly saying she was a worthy winner.

And in other news, the Hollywood mogul Samuel L Jackson made an appearance at the SWG3’s Bongos Bingo event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor is currently in Scotland filming a new thriller, and has already been spotted in various locations across West Lothian.