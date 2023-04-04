Glasgow headlines 4 April: Cleansing workers prepare to strike against council plans

The Pavilion Theatre is set to be taken over by a London firm while Priscilla Presley made an appearance in Finnieston.

Cleansing workers are preparing to take strike action against the council’s planned changes to bin collections and environmental enforcements.

The local authority said they are designed to encourage recycling and improve the system,

but the GMB union said they unfairly put more responsibility on drivers and workers, forcing them to take on heavier workloads for no additional pay.

Next up, the Pavilion Theatre on Renfield Street has been bought by the London-based company Trafalgar Entertainment.

The auditorium has earned its place as one of Glasgow’s iconic landmarks, playing host to stars such as Harry Lauder, Charlie Chaplin, Billy Connolly and Lulu since its opening in 1904.

And finally, staff at Murphy’s Pakora Bar in Finnieston were shocked when the former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley came in looking for a table.