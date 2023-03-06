Glasgow headlines 6 March: Morton’s Rolls ceases trading

One person in hospital and one arrested following an attempted robbery at Aldi

A 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital following an attempted robbery at the Aldi store on Paisley Road West, but was subsequently discharged.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries were ongoing.

Next up, the Glasgow bakery Morton’s Rolls announced it had ceased trading on Friday 3 March, leaving many Scots without their traditional breakfast rolls at the weekend.

A statement was released on their website saying there was an active proposal to strike off the firm.

And in other news, a popular Glasgow butcher has received a top award.

George Gilmour from David Cox Butchers in Bridgetown and King’s Park was crowned Best Butcher in South Lanarkshire at the Scottish Business Awards.