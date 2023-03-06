Glasgow headlines 6 March: Morton’s Rolls ceases trading

A 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital following an attempted robbery at the Aldi store on Paisley Road West, but was subsequently discharged.
Police Scotland confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries were ongoing.
Next up, the Glasgow bakery Morton’s Rolls announced it had ceased trading on Friday 3 March, leaving many Scots without their traditional breakfast rolls at the weekend.
A statement was released on their website saying there was an active proposal to strike off the firm.
And in other news, a popular Glasgow butcher has received a top award.
George Gilmour from David Cox Butchers in Bridgetown and King’s Park was crowned Best Butcher in South Lanarkshire at the Scottish Business Awards.
George said he was proud of every single one of his team and that he couldn’t believe it.