Glasgow headlines 7 March: A teen has been charged with possession of class A drugs

A Glasgow teen has been charged for transporting class A drugs.

A 17-year-old from Glasgow was stopped by officers while trying to bring heroin and cocaine to Oban.

Police Scotland confirmed he had been charged with possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply, and social workers are now involved.

Next up, the body of a dog was found in a suitcase by rail workers doing repairs on a line near Glenmuir Drive.

The female dog was described as a brindle and white crossbreed, and was found in poor condition with numerous tumours on her stomach.

The Scottish SPCA are involved and are appealing to anyone who has any information to help them piece together what happened.

And in other news, a ticket tax implemented by the council on commercial outdoor events is set to rise under new budget plans.

The environmental levy was introduced in 2019 to support park maintenance and infrastructure.