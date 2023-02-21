A hospitality group behind leading restaurants and bars in the city has been placed into liquidation.
Kained Holdings operated Lebowskis bars, The Finnieston seafood restaurant and gin garden alongside Porter & Rye steak resaurant and cocktail bar.
It had previously operated The BrewHaus in Maryhill which is now under new management.
A court order has been issued for the company to be wound up due to inability to pay outstanding debts.
Wylie & Bissett have been appointed as liquidators.
Kained Holdings was launched by Graham Suttle, Scott Arnot and Maurice Clark in 2011.
The group was part of the influx of food and drink businesses to the Finnieston area that turned Argyle Street into one of the most interesting areas for Glasgow hospitality over the last decade.
Director Graham Suttle has confirmed the company is coming to an end but the jobs of the workers are secure: “it’s business as usual for our much-loved bars and restaurants.”