The G61 postcode area has the highest average house price in and around Glasgow according to Right Move data. With an average house price of £437,535 it the area, which includes Bearsden, topped the charts.

Postcodes within the city limits also appeared in the top 10, such as G12 (West End/Hillhead) and G3 (City Centre/Finnieston) appeared in the top 10. However, many of the postcodes featured in the top 20 are outwith the city.

Separate analysis by the Office for National Statistics provisionally suggests that the average house price in Glasgow was £191,000 in July 2025, up 7.1% from July 2024. This was higher than the rise in Scotland (3.3%) over the same period.

Keep reading to find out the 20 postcodes with the highest average house prices in the Greater Glasgow area.

1 . G61 - Bearsden The G61 postcode area had an average house price of £437,535 over the last year, according to Right Move. It covers the Bearsden area - including Drymen Road | Visit Scotland

2 . G77 - Newton Mearns The G77 postcode area had an average house price of £418,864 over the last year, according to Right Move. It covers the Newton Mearns area - including Mearns Road Photo: Google Maps

3 . G12 - West End / Hillhead The G12 postcode area had an average house price of £371,427 over the last year, according to Right Move. It covers the West End / Hillhead area - including Byres Road | Glasgowist