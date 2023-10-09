The National Lottery Heritage Fund is starting a 10-year project in Glasgow through its new Heritage Places initiative.

Usually Glaswegians are sheltering from the rain under the trees on Buchanan Street - now we’re just looking for a spot of shade!

Glasgow is one of the first nine places set to benefit from a share of £200m targeted to unlock the potential of their heritage. The announcement states: “Glasgow stands as a national cultural hub and an epicentre for international talent, known for its rich history in performing arts, architectural treasures and cultural contributions.

“With the help of the funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Glasgow aims to secure the future of the iconic Sauchiehall Street by focusing on its strong physical and cultural heritage to connect with contemporary audiences and future proof its buildings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a leading place of heritage in Scotland, the funding will also help to nurture business across the area to ensure Glasgow continues to forefront heritage when place-making inclusive spaces.”

Heritage Places will provide early funding to “engage communities and develop partnerships which unlock possibilities from the heritage on their doorstep.”

Investment and support willl be provided for new projects and collaborations helping to address issues such as regeneration, sustainability and employment.

The first nine of 20 Heritage Places across the UK are: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; County Durham; Glasgow; Leicester; Medway; Neath Port Talbot; North East Lincolnshire; Stoke-on-Trent; and Torbay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A further 11 Heritage Places will be considered as part of the development of the Heritage Fund’s next three-year delivery plan.

Caroline Clark, The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Scotland, said: “Across the UK The National Lottery Heritage Fund has seen how our investment can contribute to the long-term vision for a place - the benefits can be profound and long-lasting.’’

“In Glasgow our support over the decades for heritage-driven regeneration in Govan, Parkhead Cross and Merchant City has had a huge impact. It has delivered improvements in the built and natural environment, and in well-being for local people. ”

“Investing in people and their history and ensuring they are an active part in guiding regeneration and celebrating the heritage of the place they live builds a stronger and more resilient community. We see the benefits of long-term commitment to making sustainable change happen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ray Macfarlane, Chair of The National Lottery Heritage Fund Scotland Committee, said: “It’s exciting to think about what can be achieved over coming years in Scotland through strong partnership and targeted investment.

“With Sauchiehall Street as our first Heritage Places area in Scotland there’s a great opportunity for the Heritage Fund to bring our people and place focus to the wider regeneration plans for Glasgow city centre. Ensuring the combined impact of investment over time is truly transformative.

“We hope the impact of this and other successful projects on communities and places will continue to inspire more applications for funding of heritage projects across Scotland.”

Susan Deighan, Chief Executive of Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council are working closely with the National Lottery Heritage Fund to explore how cultural organisations and the community in and around Sauchiehall Street will be at the heart of shaping the long-term vision for the area. So many of Glasgow’s best known and best loved cultural institutions are already based in this part of the city and the organisations and communities there will play an active role in developing this exciting partnership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Glasgow already has a fantastic relationship with The National Lottery Heritage Fund developed over more than two decades, and we look forward to working together over the next 10 years to transform how people live, visit and experience culture in and around Sauchiehall Street.”

CEO Audrey Mutongi-Darko, CEO at the Glasgow based No:1 Befriending agency said: “Heritage is definitely important to raise communities’ sense of self because through heritage people connect.

“Through heritage people’s wellbeing is improved they are able to share their history and understand each other a little bit more.”

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage is as much about the future as it is the past. With the 10-year sustained investment offered by Heritage Places, the areas announced today can be sure that we will work with communities and partners to target place-based investment that boosts pride in place, connects communities with heritage, and takes confident strides forward using heritage as the foundation for change.”