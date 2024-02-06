Glasgow initiative street play to return in 2024 to help bring communities together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme, which provides a free road closure for communities so children can play safely in their local street, will fall on both May Bank Holiday weekends, Mid-Summer weekend and the September Bank Holiday weekend.

Street Play is an initiative run by Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Life that aims to bring communities closer together by providing local groups and residents the opportunity to take back their streets and enjoy a traffic free environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the return of the scheme in 2023 after a break prompted by the Covid pandemic, the schedule for 2024 has been doubled to include two extra weekends for play and matches the number of play events available in 2019.

This year it will run from Saturday, May 4 to Monday, May 6; Friday May 24 to Monday, May 27, Friday, June 21 to Monday, May 23 and Friday, September 27 to Monday, September 30.

Councillor Angus Millar, City Convener for Climate and Transport, welcomed the increase in availability in Street Play over the course of the forthcoming year.

Councillor Millar said: “I am very pleased we are increasing the number of Street Play weekends this year. By giving early notice of our plans for the year ahead, we hope to capture the enthusiasm for Street Play that was growing before the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Street Play is a very simple idea. It’s all about creating safe places for children to play outside in their local street with cars and other vehicles put to one side for a day or two.

“It is an opportunity for children to reclaim the street space that is normally off-limits to them and provide a relaxed environment for people of all ages to bring communities together. I hope neighbourhoods across Glasgow will take advantage of our expanded Street Play programme in 2024.”

Under the Street Play scheme, applicants can apply for a free road closure in their neighbourhood for between 10am and 4pm on a designated day.

The cost of insurance to cover a Street Play session is reimbursed through Glasgow Life up to the cost of £147.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s scheme will also look to encourage involvement from schools and school communities as well as residents and not-for-profit organisations such as community groups and housing associations.

But applications that include commercial activity or a licence of some description are not allowed as part of the scheme.