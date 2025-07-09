Glasgow Silverburn: First look inside Glasgow's newest bowling experience King Pins

The venue opened up on Friday, 27 June and offers a whole host of fun activities including - ten-pin and Duck Pin bowling, virtual shooting, ice-free curling, tech darts and arcades.

The social entertainment destination is located in a 21,000 sq ft venue at Glasgow’s Silverburn shopping centre. The venue also features a stylish bar and on-site eatery.

King Pins' Glasgow site marks its first venture into Scotland, with plans for further expansion into Belfast and Leeds later this year. They already operate sites in Manchester and Bristol,

James Travis, Brand Manager at King Pins, said: “We’re incredibly excited to finally open our doors in Glasgow. The city has an incredible energy, and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the Silverburn community and welcoming guests to experience everything King Pins has to offer.

