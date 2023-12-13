Glasgow lap dancing club granted 4am alcohol licence despite concerns raised

A Glasgow lap dancing club has been given the go-ahead to sell alcohol until 4am after a health spokeswoman raised concerns about the bar staying open later.

Platinum Lace got permission to serve booze to customers until the early morning hours as a licensing board meeting heard they faced strict regulations.

The Glasgow health and social care partnership (HSCP) objected to the move with a representative saying that reducing the hours of sale for alcohol can limit harm from consumption.

Licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan, representing applicant Brightcrew Ltd, said there is no “targeted” evidence of harm presented by the HSCP.

He also pointed out the city’s two other lap dancing clubs – Diamond Dolls and Seventh Heaven – have already been granted permission to sell drink until that time and he asked for a “level playing field”.

Speaking at the licensing board on Friday, the HSCP representative pointed out the World Health Organisation (WHO) said reducing the hours when alcohol is available can limit related harm.

Describing how sexual entertainment venues run a “tight ship”, councillor Alex Wilson said they face extra regulations and are scrutinised more than other premises.