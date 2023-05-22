Register
Glasgow Life to terminate lease of the pavilion and bowling greens at Springburn Park

Glasgow Life is to terminate its lease of the pavilion and bowling greens at Springburn Park from the city council amidst ongoing “difficult budget issues”.

By Catherine Hunter - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:41 BST

The charity organisation has decided not to continue operating the facilities which means the local authority can choose if it wishes to lease the pavilion and bowling greens to another group.

As it stands three community groups including the Men’s Shed, Springburn Auditorium and Friends of Springburn Park have been leasing a different section of the park but may choose to move as a result.

The issue was discussed at Thursday’s contracts and property committee meeting.

Labour councillor Thomas Rannachan asked: “In particular to my ward and Springburn Park bowling greens and the pavilion – will we be taking that back?”

A council officer confirmed that Glasgow Life had no further use for the site and were not going to operate it going forward.

He said: “It opens the doors for us to ensure we make the best use of that property or land though other organisations may get the chance to utilise it as part of the process.”

Councillor Jim Kavanah asked: “Could you give us an example of what type of other organisations might be interested in going into Springburn Park?”

The officer responded: “There are currently organisations subleasing an area of Springburn Park including the Men’s Shed, we’ve got a group called the Auditorium and we also have the Friends of Springburn Park.

“So there are three different groups already sharing a portion of the park or a building. It may well be that one or more of those groups choose to move to a different part of the park and the bowling pavilion would offer the opportunity to do that.

“There are still applications coming in from organisations that are looking for property and other assets to deliver their services locally.”

