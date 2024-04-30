Glasgow Line of Duty and Outlander actor Brian McCardie dies aged 59

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian McCardie was born in Glasgow in 1965, growing up in Motherwell, then Carluke where he developed an interest in theatre while starring in a production by a local drama group. His extensive television and film credits includes roles in the 1995 film Rob Roy as Alasdair McGregor, Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty, alongside roles in the 2013 adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Filth, BBC prison drama Time and Sir Marcus MacRannoch in Outlander.

Earlier this month it was announced that he had joined the cast of Outlander: Blood of my Blood, the prequel to the hit television series, as the leader of Clan Grant.

She said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie , beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April.

"A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead.