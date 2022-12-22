Glasgow man arrested after drunk argument with stranger. He was travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow on a bus when the incident took place.

Buchanan Street Bus Station where the incident took place.

A Glasgow passenger intoxicated with alcohol punched a stranger at Glasgow Buchanan Street Bus Station.

Andrew Roberts had been accused of falling on top of Tsun Him Chu when the incident happened as the 41-year-old travelled on the 900 from Edinburgh to Glasgow, this all started when Roberts started an argument with Chu and he fell to the floor after getting punched.

Gerry O’Donnell, defending Roberts, told the court that the 41-year-old had travelled to Glasgow from the capital after visiting his mother.

The lawyer added: “There was a disagreement between the victim and his partner.

“When the bus stopped, he landed on him and they pushed him away.

“This was interpreted negatively due to his inebriation and he hit Mr Chu on the head.”

Roberts also attempted to break free when getting arrested and threatened to chuck a bottle of alcohol at a staff member.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until the new year by Sheriff Tom Hughes. Roberts, who appeared from custody, had his remand continued meantime.