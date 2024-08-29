Social enterprise company Meat Market Regeneration CIC is behind the redevelopment of the site between the city centre and Dennistoun.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s support will back both the physical regeneration of the B-listed Victorian sheds and a wide-ranging Heritage Activity Programme. Ensuring community involvement and putting the rich history of the site at the heart of a successful future for it.

Patrick Flynn, Chair of Meat Market Regeneration CIC, said; “The Meat Market remains an important site in Glasgow’s collective memory. Many of us have past family connections to the variety of businesses that were active there.

“This very welcome Heritage Fund investment, thanks to National Lottery players, will secure both community and built heritage in the redevelopment of the site as we bring it back to life and realise its potential as an asset for the east end and the whole of Glasgow.”

This project will bring back into use the historic Bellgrove Meat Market providing 7,860m² of useable land and space in Dennistoun in Glasgow’s East End.

The derelict B-Listed structures will be restored and developed into a multi-use covered site including:

• Sports facilities

• Bar and bistro with space for events

• Learning Centre providing space for hire for organisations to deliver training

• Enterprise Zone with co-working spaces and small business space

• Interpretation and heritage displays throughout the site

1 . Meat Market Documents submitted with the planning application say: “Our project (Phase 3) comprises a range of interventions below and around the refurbished sheds to create a viable and sustainable end use for the wider site. In addition, the Phase 3 project will include repairs and refurbishment of areas of the site outwith the immediate footprint of the sheds, including the historic boundary walls, archways and gates." | Glasgow City Council

2 . Meat Market sheds “Our proposals are based on adopting the refurbished footprint of the sheds (including any areas to be dismantled or removed) as our existing context. We do not propose any further alterations to the historic structure of the sheds beyond those proposed by the Phase 2 project team. New interventions below the sheds have been carefully positioned to sit within the constraints of the historic frame, allowing the structural form of the sheds to be clearly legible.” | MAST Architects

3 . Meat Market sheds A current view inside the B-listed Meat Market sheds. The Market Regeneration Community Interest Company is proposing several new structures. | Glasgow City Council