Social enterprise company Meat Market Regeneration CIC is behind the redevelopment of the site between the city centre and Dennistoun.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s support will back both the physical regeneration of the B-listed Victorian sheds and a wide-ranging Heritage Activity Programme. Ensuring community involvement and putting the rich history of the site at the heart of a successful future for it.
Patrick Flynn, Chair of Meat Market Regeneration CIC, said; “The Meat Market remains an important site in Glasgow’s collective memory. Many of us have past family connections to the variety of businesses that were active there.
“This very welcome Heritage Fund investment, thanks to National Lottery players, will secure both community and built heritage in the redevelopment of the site as we bring it back to life and realise its potential as an asset for the east end and the whole of Glasgow.”
This project will bring back into use the historic Bellgrove Meat Market providing 7,860m² of useable land and space in Dennistoun in Glasgow’s East End.
The derelict B-Listed structures will be restored and developed into a multi-use covered site including:
• Sports facilities
• Bar and bistro with space for events
• Learning Centre providing space for hire for organisations to deliver training
• Enterprise Zone with co-working spaces and small business space
• Interpretation and heritage displays throughout the site
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.