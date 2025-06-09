Plans have been submitted to turn an iconic Glasgow building into residential units.

Plans have been submitted that will see the Mercat Building in the Merchant City area of Glasgow transformed into 44 residential units with a rooftop garden.

The building was sold earlier this year by City Property Glasgow (Investments) LLP (CPGI) to a local developer, CatB Works Ltd, for a mixed use residential and commercial development.

The submitted plans show a mixture of one-bedroom and studio apartments across five-floors, with bike storage for residents and visitors in the basement. The proposals also show a rooftop garden for use by residents between 8.00am and 7.00pm.

Speaking at the time of the sale, Lee Marshall, of CatB Works, said that the planned works will be sympathetic to the original building.

He said: “The goal is to sympathetically and carefully convert it, using the most sustainable methods of construction. The result will be a restored iconic building which will help bring people back to the city centre”.

Marc Canning, Head of Investment at CPGI added “We’re delighted to confirm the sale of the Mercat Building. This project will regenerate a part of Glasgow’s heritage, help to revitalise the city centre and contribute to the growth of opportunity and prosperity for Glasgow”

“We look forward to seeing the exciting plans for this iconic Merchant City landmark progress”

The Mercat building is one of the main focal points of the Merchany City area at the Trongate. It was designed by Andrew Graham Henderson with construction taking place in 1922 and has most recently been used as retail and office space.

Construction of the building, along with the Mercat Cross, was part of a wider plan for regenertation of the area in the early part of the 20th century.

A decision on whether plans will be approved or not is set for Friday, 25 July.