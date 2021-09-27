Glasgow motorists are being urged to plan ahead and book their vehicles in for MOTs.

What’s happening? A surge in demand for MOTs this autumn is expected, with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) urging motorists to book their vehicles in sooner rather than later.

MOT extensions were put in place during the early part of the pandemic to help protect public health.

Situation in Glasgow: The extensions mean that more vehicles will now need an MOT in the autumn, and the DVSA predicts that Glasgow will need an extra 14,556 tests.

Drivers should book their vehicles in early to ensure they get a slot with their usual garage, particularly as they return to the work commute and other regular journeys, like the school run.

Booking an MOT: An MOT can be carried out up to one calendar month (minus a day) prior to the expiry date of the existing MOT certificate, while still preserving the anniversary of the expiry date. This means drivers can book in a bit early if needed.

The DVSA is also reminding drivers that the law states vehicles need to be kept in a roadworthy condition all year, regardless of when the MOT is due. This means if a vehicle is found to be unsafe at any time of the year, due to tyre wear or poor brakes for example, they could be fined or have points on their licence.

DVSA’s Head of MOT Policy, Chris Price said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone keep their vehicle safe to drive.

“While we’re sure everyone will be able get a test for their vehicle, slots will be harder to come by.