Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy has written to the Scottish Government re-iterating her ask for it to take action amid concern that some of Partick Thistle’s Community Trust programmes are under threat as a result of local authority funding decisions.

The Glasgow regional MSP put the question directly to the both the First Minister and the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government back in January at which point the Scottish Government undertook to look into the issue, but it has not yet provided any further update.

The Accepting Activity programme run by the trust provides support for homeless people, refugees, asylum seekers and people with ill mental health. The project provides a space for people to come together, play football and get a hot meal.

Firhill Stadium, the home of Partick Thistle. Picture: SNS

The trust also provides space for women to come together helping to eliminate barriers to participation by encouraging parents to bring their children along with them.

Duncan-Glancy commented: “The work that Partick Thistle Community Trust does for people in Glasgow is absolutely invaluable.

“I have had the pleasure of meeting with participants of the Accepting Activity Programme and was delighted to host them in parliament this year. The impact the programme has had on their lives is clear to see, and they all attributed their ability to overcome challenges, make lifelong friends and improved wellbeing to the work of the Trust and its staff.

“I have seen first-hand how Partick Thistle Community Trust has changed lives and provided support when it’s participants didn’t know where else to turn. Those involved have told me it feels like a family.

