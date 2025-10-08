Glasgow named as the UK's friendliest city in 2025 by international magazine

Glasgow is the friendliest city in the UK in 2025, according to readers of a global travel magazine

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International magazine Condé Nast Traveller has published their annual list of the UK’s most friendliest cities with Glasgow coming out on top yet again.

The city was ranked above the likes of Liverpool, Belfast and Manchester with Edinburgh and Aberdeen also making the shortlist in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the city, Condé Nast Traveller said: “Glasgow successfully defends its 2024 title to once again be crowned the UK’s friendliest city, with a convincing win, beating second-placed Manchester by almost four points.

Buchanan Street, Glasgow

“As Scotland’s most populated city, this city represents the crème de la crème of the nation’s heartfelt hospitality, so expect to encounter generous people wherever you go. Aside from being sociable, Glaswegians also have a reputation for knowing how to party. Think of cool cocktail bars, historic boozers, and, the cherry on top, legendary music venues, which have given rise to Glasgow's UNESCO City of Music status.

“Art lovers are also spoilt for choice by the thousands of masterpieces housed across extravagant galleries, or for something more spontaneous, follow the colourful trail of street murals littered across the centre. With so much to offer, we challenge you to resist the irresistible Glaswegian charm.”

Introducing their list, Conde Nast Traveller said: “We all love a staycation city break, but which promises the friendliest stay? Our beautiful country is a patchwork of charming urban neighbourhoods, each with its own distinct personality, and nobody is better qualified to judge these cities than the British people themselves. In our annual Readers' Choice Awards, we asked our readers for the inside scoop on which UK cities go the extra mile in making guests feel welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From sunny spots on England’s southern coast to remote towns in Scotland’s north, the hospitable communities which won your votes stretch far and wide. Many are regulars in our rankings, whose friendly reputation is no secret, while other cities, such as Aberdeen and Cambridge, are newcomers on our shortlist. But one thing is for sure, if it’s a hearty British reception you’re after, these are the places to go.”