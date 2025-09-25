Glasgow necropolis to gain new East End entrance in Dennistoun plan

Glasgow’s Necropolis is in line to get a new east end entrance thanks to an award of £210,000.

The main gate currently is beside Glasgow Cathedral with no access on the eastern side of the 37 acre Victorian graveyard. Dennistoun councillor Anthony Carroll who proposed the funding has welcomed the opportunity for more people to be able to access the historic site from a different area – describing it as a “positive step.”

Greens Councillor Carroll said as well as introducing people to the heritage space the new entrance could provide a useful cut through to the city. He said: “The Necropolis is a cornerstone of Glasgow’s heritage in a lot of ways.

“The new entrance would give east end folk a great opportunity to experience the Necropolis and also pass through the Bridge of Sighs and into the Cathedral precinct into town.”

The funding was approved by the Dennistoun Local Area Partnership last week after being proposed by councillor Carroll and SNP councillor Allan Casey. A number of potential entrance locations are to be consulted on – and could include Circus Drive or Firpark Street.

The money is to be used for a detailed design and ground penetrating radar to examine what is beneath the surface and if there are any unmarked graves, which could limit routes.

Councillor Carroll added: “This is a positive step in making the Necropolis more accessible to folk in the east end.

“Expanding the opportunity to experience one of Glasgow’s most important heritage spaces through a new entrance from the Eastern side will help increase visitors to the Necropolis locally, and one which I know many residents in Dennistoun and Wellpark will welcome given the level of interest from local residents I have had in advancing this.”

Responses to the Dennistoun Liveable Neighbourhood & Learning Quarter Regeneration consultations helped spark the idea.

The Necropolis is a remarkable Victorian cemetery that sits on a hill just east of Glasgow Cathedral, offering sweeping views of the city. Opened in 1833, it was inspired by the famous Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris and was designed as a garden cemetery, combining natural beauty with monumental architecture. Covering around 37 acres, it contains approximately 50,000 burials, though only about 3,500 memorials remain visible today.

The Necropolis was created at a time when Glasgow was flourishing as an industrial powerhouse, and it soon became a resting place for many of the city’s prominent figures. Merchants, industrialists, philanthropists, and religious leaders are among those commemorated here, and their elaborate memorials reflect both their wealth and their social contributions. The monuments vary in style, from elegant obelisks and ornate mausoleums to striking Celtic crosses and classical columns. Many were designed by leading architects and sculptors of the time.