Glasgow becomes launch city for innovative new returnable cup scheme

Borrow Cup is the first of its kind initiative in Glasgow | Borrow Cup/PA

The UK’s first-ever returnable cup initiative between multiple national brands launches in Glasgow today.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major retailers including Costa Coffee, Caffè Nero and Burger King UK are joining forces to participate in Borrow Cup, a project set up by environmental charity Hubbub and reuse start-up Reposit. In addition to nationwide retailers, a number of local cafes - including Tinderbox, Sprigg, Kelvingrove Museum and Glasgow City Chambers have also signed up to the initiative.

Customers purchasing a drink at any participating store will be given the option to use a Borrow Cup for a £1 deposit and will receive a discount or extra loyalty rewards at most participating locations. Cups are available in three different sizes, and customers can return them at any participating location to either use again, swap for a clean cup for their next drink, get their deposit back at the till or a £1 voucher at a return point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Zero Waste Scotland, 388 million disposable cups are used in Scotland each year.The Scottish government recently launched a consultation into whether they should introduce a charge on all single-use cups in Scotland, similar to the plastic bag charge.

The initiative, which is funded by participating brands, is being introduced by Hubbub, who specialise in creative environmental campaigns, and Glasgow-based reusable packaging systems provider Reposit, who are leading on operational delivery of Borrow Cup including logistics, washing and reporting.

Around 40 coffee spots in Glasgow are taking part in the initiative | Borrow Cup/PA

Gavin Ellis, Co-founder at Hubbub said: “We know disposable cup waste is an issue Scotland is keen to tackle so we are delighted to launch the UK’s first cross-brand returnable cup initiative here in Glasgow. By making it easy and convenient for people to choose reusable cups, we hope Borrow Cup will shift habits and help to make reusable cups the norm.

“The success of the project hinges on how many people use it, and crucially how many cups are returned to be used over and over. For it to be a success, we need the people of Glasgow to get behind Borrow Cup so we can show the rest of the UK what is possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Chidley, Co-founder of Reposit said: “As a local business we are delighted to be enabling local people, local and national businesses to make a simple switch from single-use to returnable cups. The world is watching how Glasgow is leading the way so that they can follow”.

Nicola Pierce, Director of Commercial Planning & ESG at Burger King® UK said the company is excited to partner with Hubbub to bring Borrow Cup to Glasgow”.

Gareth Hopley, Head of Communication at Caffè Nero added: “We already offer additional loyalty stamps to any customer who uses a reusable cup in any of our stores, and Borrow Cup will sit perfectly alongside it. I’m sure it will be hugely successful.”