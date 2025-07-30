In Pictures: Glasgow street transforms into New York as Spider-Man filming gets underway

By Callum McCormack

Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:42 BST

The streets of Glasgow have been transformed ahead of the lastest blockbuster being filmed in the city.

Spider-Man will soon websling into Glasgow, and the city has been suitably bedecked ahead of his arrival. A number of streets around the city will be closed for filming over the next fortnight, but Bothwell Street appears to have had quite the makeover.

The street has been filled with Americanised props, including food carts and construction works. The Scottish Legal Life Assurance Society building now has American flags hanging from it’s B-listed walls.

Fans of the film series will hope to catch a glimpse of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya as MJ when filming begins tomorrow (Thursday, 1 August).

Keep reading to see the city’s makeover.

Bothwell Street has been transformed for the upcoming filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

1. Spider-Man 4

Bothwell Street has been transformed for the upcoming filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Bothwell Street has been transformed for the upcoming filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

2. Spider-Man 4

Bothwell Street has been transformed for the upcoming filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day | NW

Signage along Bothwell Street has been Americanised

3. Spider-Man 4

Signage along Bothwell Street has been Americanised | NW

Bothwell Street has been transformed for the upcoming filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

4. Spider-Man 4

Bothwell Street has been transformed for the upcoming filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day | NW

