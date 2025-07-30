Spider-Man will soon websling into Glasgow, and the city has been suitably bedecked ahead of his arrival. A number of streets around the city will be closed for filming over the next fortnight, but Bothwell Street appears to have had quite the makeover.
The street has been filled with Americanised props, including food carts and construction works. The Scottish Legal Life Assurance Society building now has American flags hanging from it’s B-listed walls.
Fans of the film series will hope to catch a glimpse of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya as MJ when filming begins tomorrow (Thursday, 1 August).
Keep reading to see the city’s makeover.
