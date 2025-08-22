Glasgow nurseries: The 20 best nursery schools in Glasgow named in Scottish Childcare League Table 2025

By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:57 BST

The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in Glasgow among those ranked.

The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in Glasgow.

Scroll through our gallery to see the 20 best nurseries in Glasgow, according to the 2025 league table.

Green Acres Nursery - Provider: KLR Childcare Ltd trading as Greenacres Nursery - Takes children under 3: Yes - Score: 24 - Date graded: 02/09/2021

1. Green Acres Nursery

Green Acres Nursery - Provider: KLR Childcare Ltd trading as Greenacres Nursery - Takes children under 3: Yes - Score: 24 - Date graded: 02/09/2021 | Google

St. Mirins Out of School Club - Provider: St. Mirins OSC - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 17/01/2020

2. St. Mirins Out of School Club

St. Mirins Out of School Club - Provider: St. Mirins OSC - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 24 - Date graded: 17/01/2020 | Google Maps

Cojac Centre Playscheme - Provider: Caring Operations Joint Action Council an association - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 23 - Date graded: 01/12/2022

3. Cojac Centre Playscheme

Cojac Centre Playscheme - Provider: Caring Operations Joint Action Council an association - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 23 - Date graded: 01/12/2022 | Google Maps

Elie Street Nursery - Provider: Glasgow City Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 23 - Date graded: 01/06/2022

4. Elie Street Nursery

Elie Street Nursery - Provider: Glasgow City Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 23 - Date graded: 01/06/2022 | Google Maps

