Plans have been submitted that would see a Bothwell Street office block turned into student accommodation - with two extra floors also added.

Dwindling occupancy rates at six-storey the office block, located at 33 Bothwell Street, has seen Cordatus Real Estate and 3DReid Architects lodge the plans to turn the 1970s building into 99-bedroom spaces in a mix of 72 studios, seven accessible studios, 20 cluster bedrooms, and 53 cycling spaces on the ground floor. It is expected that the building will be vacant by November 2025.

Futher, plans have been lodged to extend the building to eight-storeys with the inclusion of a rooftop extension which would see it tie in with the nearby Mercantile Building.

Montagu Evans said in the planning statement that the proposal would help contribute to “long-term viablity” through regeneration and re-purposing.

The building currently holds a small number of businesses and a Starbucks on the basement level.