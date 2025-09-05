Glasgow pals join Gogglebox for new series of popular TV show

Gogglebox will welcome new faces when it returns with an expanded cast of TV critics on couches tonight.

There will be five new sets of cast members when the show returns, with 27-year-old Jake and 31-year-old Calum from Glasgow making their Gogglebox debut. The pair of pals will be joined by a family from Surrey, a couple from the Cotswolds, sisters from Edinburgh and a mother and daughter-in-law duo from Yorkshire.

The long-running Channel 4 TV series, narrated by The Royle Family's Craig Cash, has viewers watching other people watching the week's most-talked-about television shows.

The shake-up comes after it was confirmed that Glasgow couple Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle, who made their debut on the programme back in 2022 as the first Scottish couple to feature on the show, will not be returning for the new series. Roisin wrote on her TikTok account: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa Channel 4 have decided it's time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26.”

Mike Cotton, creative director at Studio Lambert, said: “It’s a delight to welcome some new households to the Gogglebox family. Along with our much-loved returning cast, we can’t wait to join them in their living rooms and hear their candid thoughts on this week’s most talked-about TV.”

The newcomers will be joining the regular Goggleboxers, which include Jenny and Lee, The Siddiquis, The Malones and Giles and Mary. Ellie and Izzi will also return to the program along with David and Shirley, the Plummers, Amira and Amani and the Worthingtons.

Pete and Sophie, Abbie and Georgia and Sue and Steve will also feature in the new series as well as Simon and Jane, Ronnie and Annie, Danielle and Daniella, Teresa and Anita and Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry.

Series 26 of Googlebox starts on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 5 September.