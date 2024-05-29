Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerned parents claim that they have been advised to walk through a cemetery to get to school as no bus service is available

Concerned parents from a Glasgow primary school worried that their children face an hour-long walk through a graveyard and past a motorway are meeting with the director of education over the issue.

A group of mums whose children attend Wallacewell Primary School in Robroyston have been asking the city council to arrange a bus service to transport children attending Smithycroft Secondary School when term starts in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far parents have been advised that children can use the number 8 bus which has been described as unreliable. Although one bus can get children there for 8.50am if it is late children don’t get to school until after 9am.

Parents, whose children already attend Smithycroft, say they sometimes face rude and inappropriate customers.

Chloe Porter, one of the concerned parents, said: “Smithycroft High School is the feeder school for Wallacewell Primary. There was previously an article in the media that said it was safe for children to walk from Robroyston to Smithycroft which is in Riddrie.

“We have been advised that it is safe to walk through a graveyard which is the quickest way to get to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riddrie Park Cemetery, where parents claim children are expected to walk to Smithycroft Primary School from Robroyston.

“The parents did a mass walk of the route and discovered that it is over an hour and the kids have to pass over two motorway bridges.

“But we have been told that the council can’t justify putting on a bus for 15 pupils which was the amount of pupils going from Robroyston at the time. It is likely to be more this year.

“There is no activity within the community or engagement to try and solve the issues we have raised.”

Lynsey Kane, another concerned parent, added: “The kids have to use the number 8 bus service which is very unreliable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is only one bus which can get them there for the school starting at 8.50am and if it doesn’t turn up or is late, they won’t get to school until 9am.

“Children who live within the 2.2 mile radius have been told that children should use a free travel pass.”

Glasgow City Council has confirmed that a meeting with parents has been arranged. A spokesperson for the Council said: “Officers across the council have been working with families who have raised concerns and we will continue to look at ways in which we can offer reassurance and assistance.

“Our transport policy will be applied to all young people attending the school who meet the distance criteria and all pupils are entitled to free bus travel with their NEC pass.

“However, it is ultimately a parent or carer’s decision if they want to accompany their child to and from secondary school.”