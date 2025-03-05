Glasgow Parking: The 10 streets in Glasgow with the most parking tickets issued in 2024

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

Parking figures reveal the areas where the most parking tickets were issued in Glasgow during 2024.

Wellington Street saw more parking tickets issued than any other street in Glasgow during 2024. Bath Street, St Vincent Street and West Regent Street also appeared high up the list.

The Council’s financial records are held by financial year from 1 April to 31 March and show that income from Parking Penalty Charge Notices in the financial year 2023/24 totalled £6,314,762.04.

From 1 January to 3 September 2024 Penalty Charge Notices were issued at £60.00 and from 4 September to 31 December 2024 they were issued at £100.00. These amounts are reduced by 50% if paid within the first 14 days.

Take a look at the Glasgow streets with the highest number of parking tickets issued in 2024.

1. Wellington Street

Google Maps

2. Bath Street

Google Maps

3. St Vincent Street

Photo: Picture: McAteer Photograph

4. West Regent Street

Google Maps

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowParkingTraffic
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice