Wellington Street saw more parking tickets issued than any other street in Glasgow during 2024. Bath Street, St Vincent Street and West Regent Street also appeared high up the list.

The Council’s financial records are held by financial year from 1 April to 31 March and show that income from Parking Penalty Charge Notices in the financial year 2023/24 totalled £6,314,762.04.

From 1 January to 3 September 2024 Penalty Charge Notices were issued at £60.00 and from 4 September to 31 December 2024 they were issued at £100.00. These amounts are reduced by 50% if paid within the first 14 days.

Take a look at the Glasgow streets with the highest number of parking tickets issued in 2024.

1 . Wellington Street Google Maps

2 . Bath Street Google Maps

3 . St Vincent Street Photo: Picture: McAteer Photograph

4 . West Regent Street Google Maps