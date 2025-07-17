A freedom of information request (FOI) shows that in 2022/23 the total amount of income made through off street and on street pay and display car parking was more than £20.8 million.

The figure rose to £24.3 million and £27.5 million during 2023/24 and 2024/25 respectively.

The FOI also shows that the top ten performing car parks or on street locations in 2022/23 and in 2023/24 were :

Bunhouse Car Park;

Cadogan Square MSCP;

Cambridge Street MSCP;

Cathedral Car Park;

Charing Cross MSCP;

Concert Square MSCP;

Duke Street MSCP;

Dunlop Street Car Park;

Lilybank Garden Car Park;

SECC MSCP.

In 2024/25 Kelvingrove and Riverside Museum car parks took over Burnhouse and Cathedral Car Park in the top performing parking sites.

As the revenue gathered from on-street parking is governed by legislation, the Road Traffic Act 1984, the local authority will spend the money in support of parking arrangements as well as a range of roads, transportation and other environmental improvement initiatives.

A spokesman said: “On-street parking schemes are only introduced where it is clear there is a need to manage parking in those places

“On-street parking schemes help to address the difficulties parking can cause in communities and improve road safety, particularly for pedestrians.

“Parking zones ensure there is a turnover in pay-as-you-go spaces and also provide easier access to streets for vehicles from the emergency and cleansing services.

“Residents are prioritised with our parking schemes and this helps to ensure residents can park close to home.

“Enforcement is essential to the effective operation of a parking zone, which helps to protect the use of the parking zone for permit holders and free-up spaces for pay-as-you-go parking.

“In line with the relevant road traffic legislation, all revenue raised by on-street parking charges must support the operation of the parking system and the wider roads and transportation system

“Revenue raised by off-street car parks owned by the council goes to support the delivery of council services.”

