Glasgow Planning: Planning permission granted for Greggs in Scotstoun
The new unit will open at 1588 Dumbarton Road in the Scotstoun area of the city. The nearest current Greggs store is on Anniesland Road in the city.
Permission was sought from planners for “display of one internally illuminated fascia sign, one internally illuminated projecting box sign, and vinyl graphics applied to glazing” and was granted on Monday.
Plans submitted show limited sit-in capacity and the standard offering of sandwiches, soft drinks, cakes and pastries.
The new Greggs store will take the place of Mayors, a sports and menswear store. Mayors also has a store nearby at 1606 Dumbarton Road, which is unaffected by the new Greggs unit.
Adverts have already been placed looking for team members at the Greggs unit. It is unclear when the store will open its doors.
