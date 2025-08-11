Plans have been submitted that would see a new Baynes unit open on Great Western Road.

The Anniesland unit, which was once home to a RS McColl, will be transformed into Scottish bakery Baynes if plans are approved.

Plans suggest that the unit would be set for a complete overhaul, including being split in two. The distinctive Baynes branding is also set to be splashed across the front.

The popular Scottish family bakers operates a number of units across Glasgow - however, there are currently none in the area.

Proposed opening hours for the bakery would be from 5.30am until 5.30pm between Monday and Saturday - with Sunday opening hours of 7am and 4.30pm.

It was founded in 1954 by the Bayne’s family in Fife and has grown from two shops in 1964 to almost 100 across Scotland. The bakery is well-known for their macaroni pies, chicken salad rolls and fudge doughnuts. The new unit would include limited indoor seating.

A decision is expected to be made by Thursday, September 25.