Glasgow Planning: A look at 6 new and decided plans that could help transform Glasgow

By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 25th Sep 2025, 17:05 BST

A look at 6 plans that were lodged or approved during September.

It has been another busy month for Glasgow’s planning department with a number of new projects, both domestic and commercial, lodged with the local authority.

We’ve pulled out just some of the projects that are worth keeping an eye on, or have had decisions made during September.

Keep reading for 6 planning applications or decisions from September 2025.

Steps up to Buchanan Galleries are set to be demolished as the first of a series of plans to transform the shopping centre has been given the go ahead.

1. Buchanan Galleries

Steps up to Buchanan Galleries are set to be demolished as the first of a series of plans to transform the shopping centre has been given the go ahead. | Supplied

Plans for a new Bayne's Family Bakers at 66 Gordon Street have been submitted.

2. Bayne's Family Bakers

Plans for a new Bayne's Family Bakers at 66 Gordon Street have been submitted. Photo: Michael Gillen

Plans have been submitted to open a Slamburger the former site of Salvation Army at 433 Victoria Road

3. Slamburger

Plans have been submitted to open a Slamburger the former site of Salvation Army at 433 Victoria Road | Google Maps

Plans have been approved for a Screwfix City on Queen Street. The branch will be the first in Glasgow.

4. Screwfix City

Plans have been approved for a Screwfix City on Queen Street. The branch will be the first in Glasgow. | Google Maps

