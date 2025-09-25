It has been another busy month for Glasgow’s planning department with a number of new projects, both domestic and commercial, lodged with the local authority.
We’ve pulled out just some of the projects that are worth keeping an eye on, or have had decisions made during September.
Keep reading for 6 planning applications or decisions from September 2025.
1. Buchanan Galleries
Steps up to Buchanan Galleries are set to be demolished as the first of a series of plans to transform the shopping centre has been given the go ahead. | Supplied
2. Bayne's Family Bakers
Plans for a new Bayne's Family Bakers at 66 Gordon Street have been submitted. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Slamburger
Plans have been submitted to open a Slamburger the former site of Salvation Army at 433 Victoria Road | Google Maps
4. Screwfix City
Plans have been approved for a Screwfix City on Queen Street. The branch will be the first in Glasgow. | Google Maps