Glasgow plans to axe more than 170 teaching posts for budget savings

Glasgow City Council is preparing to axe 172 teacher posts across its primary and secondary schools. It is understood to be planning the “education service reform” measures to try to save almost £28 million over three years.

The move, revealed by Tes Scotland, comes amid a change to the formula used to decide the number of teachers required by schools. It will mean fewer teachers in its primaries and secondaries, as well as fewer promoted posts.

The report said this change would be followed by a review of the management structure in schools, with the future of principal teacher posts to be a particular focus.

Teaching union representatives were informed of the plans today; headteachers are to be told of the plans next week.

James How, the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association district secretary for Glasgow, said the plans would hit the poorest pupils hardest and widen the attainment gap, as well as increasing teacher workload.

“School rolls in the secondary sector are still rising as we speak,” he told Tes. “Reduced staffing will increase workloads and will be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of staff. It will probably lead to increased sick leave and have a direct impact on attainment, leaving pupils in Glasgow with a widening attainment gap to overcome.

“Pupils deserve to have the best educational opportunities we can provide. This budget does nothing to improve their educational outcomes.”

A city council spokeswoman told The Scotsman: “Officers are looking at several education service reform options as part of a budget that required to find £107m worth savings from council services over the next three years.

“For many years education spending has been protected, relative to other services, in the budget process.

“However, with the education budget now amounting to more than half of service expenditure directed by the council, the level of savings required in the current financial situation is significantly more challenging.

“Meetings have taken place today with teacher trade unions to discuss the challenges and make them aware of the savings needed.

“Discussion will also take place with headteachers next week, which will include a review of staffing formulas from the August term. Officers will do everything they can to minimise the impact, but in the current financial climate we have to look at every option.”