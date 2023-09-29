Event timetable and start times: Glasgow prepares for Great Scottish Run this weekend

Building on Glasgow’s recognition as the European Capital of Sport in 2023, the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run is back, with over 20,000 runners signed up to take part.

The weekend of running includes a 10k and half marathon on Sunday 1 October and the AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Scottish Run on Saturday 30 September. The event raises millions of pounds for charities and good causes across Scotland.

From the start line in the heart of the city at Geroge Square, runners will be able to soak up the atmosphere at every kilometre, with music from Heart Radio hosts Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch at the start and last mile, plus legendary Glaswegian support all the way along the course and at the finish in Glasgow Green.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive at the Great Run Company said, “It’s fantastic to be back in Glasgow for the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run.

“With over 20,000 runners taking part, the event is an incredible celebration of sport in Scotland, with runners of all ages and abilities taking part across two days, from our toddler dash all the way up to the half marathon distance.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming runners to the city and we know they will be treated to a great Glasgow welcome and enthusiastic support all along the course.”

UK and European 10k record-holder superstar Athlete Eilish McColgan has also joined forces with the AJ Bell Great Run Series as Official Ambassador helping runners to perform at their best on the day with her dedicated Great Run training plans. Eilish’s advice to everyone participating this weekend is to get organised the night before, “Try mentally to relax as much as you can. Look out your kit including your racing shoes and number so that race day is a little less stressful. For now, the hard work is done & training is over. A huge good luck to everyone running, but most of all just soak up the atmosphere and enjoy it.”

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run is Scotland’s flagship festival of running. Events across the weekend offer everyone the opportunity to get involved to race, run or jog, while raising incredible sums for charity, with thousands more cheering on those who are challenging themselves in some way. The joy of watching some of the sport’s top athletes running alongside many who are entering for the first time is awe-inspiring.

“We are the first city to hold the title of European Capital of Sport twice, having first been awarded it in 2003. This honour recognises Glasgow’s status as a city globally renowned for sport and the host of world-class events like the Great Scottish Run, which has taken place in the city for more than 40 years, and has been key in building that reputation. Good luck to all those who are pulling on their trainers this weekend.”

Charlie Musson, Brand and PR Director at AJ Bell said, “Glasgow has been named the European Capital of Sport for 2023 and it’s fantastic the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run will be a part of that. The focus for October is mental health and we’re delighted to be supporting Mind this year as the official charity partner of the Great Run Series.”

SATURDAY

EVENT TIMETABLE

0900 Event Site Opens

0930 Junior Run Blue Wave Assembly Opens

0951 Junior Run warm-up (9-11yrs) Blue Wave

0958 Junior Wheelchair Start

1000 Junior Run Start (9-11yrs) Blue Wave

1030 Junior Red Wave Assembly Opens

1038 Junior Run warm-up (12-15yrs) Red Wave

1045 Junior Run Start (12-15yrs) Red Wave

1115 Mini Run Purple Wave Assembly Open

1123 Mini Run warm-up Purple Wave

1130 Mini Run Start Purple Wave

1200 Mini Run Green Wave assembly open

1208 Mini Run warm-up Green Wave

1215 Mini Run Start Green Wave

1250 Toddler dash assembly opens

1255 Mascot Race

1300 Toddler dash warm-up (2 mins)

1305 Toddler dash starts (Square numbers)

1310 Toddler dash starts (Circle numbers)

1315 Toddler dash starts (Lightning Bolt numbers)

1320 Toddler dash starts (Stars numbers)

SUNDAY

START TIMINGS

0730 Start Site open to the public | Information Point Live (George Square)

0830 Start Assembly open for 10K

0915 10K Warm up starts (approx. 6 minutes)

0925 10K Wheelchair Race Starts

0930 10K Fast Pace and PURPLE wave start

0936 10K GREEN wave start

0943 10K PINK wave start

1035 Half Marathon Warm up (approx. 6 minutes)

1050 HM Elite Athletes, Fast Paced & Purple wave start

1058 HM GREEN wave start