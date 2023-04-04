Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

Glasgow Queen Street passengers face disruption

Rail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh have been cancelled

By Declan McConville
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST

Following a safety inspection this morning (April 4) of the track between Edinburgh Park and Linlithgow, both lines had to be closed in both directions.

This line forms part of the route which the fast service from Glasgow Queen Street takes to Edinburgh which will have caused a huge amount of disruption for commuters.

The only alternative option for passengers in Glasgow this morning was to head down to Glasgow Central as services to Edinburgh were still running there as the train goes via Shotts. That journey does take a considerably bit longer than the other route.

Most Popular
ScotRail has announced extra train services and carriages for Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden.ScotRail has announced extra train services and carriages for Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden.
ScotRail has announced extra train services and carriages for Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden.

Rail replacement transport had to be requested by ScotRail so that they could try and run a shuttle service from Glasgow through to Edinburgh Park.

EdinburghPassengersLinlithgowEdinburgh ParkDisruptionGlasgow