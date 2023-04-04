Glasgow Queen Street passengers face disruption

Rail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh have been cancelled

Following a safety inspection this morning (April 4) of the track between Edinburgh Park and Linlithgow, both lines had to be closed in both directions.

This line forms part of the route which the fast service from Glasgow Queen Street takes to Edinburgh which will have caused a huge amount of disruption for commuters.

The only alternative option for passengers in Glasgow this morning was to head down to Glasgow Central as services to Edinburgh were still running there as the train goes via Shotts. That journey does take a considerably bit longer than the other route.

Rail replacement transport had to be requested by ScotRail so that they could try and run a shuttle service from Glasgow through to Edinburgh Park.

