Glasgow Race for Life 2025: Everything you need to know about the Race for Life including road closures
The 2025 Race for Life will once again return to Glasgow streets this weekend.
The 5k is an achievable distance and a good first challenge for most people. At just over 3 miles it can take about an hour to walk on average, but there's no pressure to finish in a certain time
Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Race for Life which is taking place in Glasgow this weekend.
When is the 2025 Race for Life taking place in Glasgow?
The 2025 Race for Life will take place around Glasgow on Sunday 18 May 2025.
Where does the 2025 Race for Life start in Glasgow?
The Glasgow course starts in Glasgow Green and heads up Saltmarket, along Trongate, past the iconic George Square, before reaching the bustling Buchanan Street and down onto the Clydeside. The route is relatively flat and offers participants the opportunity to take in some of Glasgow’s beautiful architecture whilst soaking up the amazing atmosphere. The single lap 5k offers a unique and memorable experience of the city on a Sunday morning.
Will there be road closures in Glasgow during the 2025 Race for Life?
- Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street
- Anchor Lane, for its full length
- Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street
- Buchanan Street for its full length
- Candleriggs, for its full length
- Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)
- Cochrane Street, for its full length
- Congress Road, for its full length, (one lane, nearside, westbound)
- Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket
- Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)
- Finnieston Quay, for its full length (westbound only)
- Garth Street, for its full length
- George Street between George Square and Montrose Street
- George Square all sides
- Glassford Street, for its full length
- Gorbals Street, between Ballater Street and Clyde Street
- Greendyke Street, for its full length
- Hanover Street, George Square and Ingram Street
- Howard Street, for its full length
- Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Wilson Street
- Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Miller Street
- Jamaica Street, for its full length
- John Street, for its full length
- King George V Bridge, for its full length
- King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate
- Lancefield Quay, for its full length
- Martha Street, for its full length
- Midland Street, for its full length
- Mitchell Street, between Argyle Street and Mitchell Lane
- Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and West George Street
- Nelson Mandela Place, for its full length
- North Frederick Street, for its full length
- North Hanover Street, between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Queen Street, for its full length
- Royal Exchange Square for its full length
- Saltmarket, for its full length
- South Frederick Street, for its full length
- St Vincent Place, between Queen Street and Buchanan Street
- Stockwell Place, for its full length
- Stockwell Street, for its full length
- The Clyde Arc (Fastlink Lanes)
- Trongate, for its full length
- Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Steel Street
- Union Street, for its full length
- Victoria Bridge for its full length
- West George Street, between Hope Street and George Square
- Wilson Street, between Candleriggs and Hutcheson Street
Will there be suspensions of bus lanes around Glasgow?
06:00hrs to 16:00hrs on 18 May 2025
- LW0145 - Argyle Street, eastbound between Hope St and Union Street
- LW0138 - Glassford Street, northbound between Argyle Street and Ingram Street
- LW0317 - North Hanover Street, Northbound between George Square and Cathedral Street
- LW0630 - Stockwell Street, southbound onto Gorbals Street (Victoria Bridge)
- LW0756 - West George Street at West Nile Street Eastbound to Nelson Mandela Place
- LW0832 - Oswald Street, northbound after Midland Street
- LW0756 - West George Street and Nelson Mandela Place, eastbound
- ----------- - George Square (south) Westbound after South Frederick Street
People can still register to take part in the 2025 Race for Life here.