A complete guide to the 2025 Race for Life which will take place in Glasgow in May.

The 2025 Race for Life will once again return to Glasgow streets this weekend.

The 5k is an achievable distance and a good first challenge for most people. At just over 3 miles it can take about an hour to walk on average, but there's no pressure to finish in a certain time

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Race for Life which is taking place in Glasgow this weekend.

When is the 2025 Race for Life taking place in Glasgow?

The 2025 Race for Life will take place around Glasgow on Sunday 18 May 2025.

Where does the 2025 Race for Life start in Glasgow?

The Glasgow course starts in Glasgow Green and heads up Saltmarket, along Trongate, past the iconic George Square, before reaching the bustling Buchanan Street and down onto the Clydeside. The route is relatively flat and offers participants the opportunity to take in some of Glasgow’s beautiful architecture whilst soaking up the amazing atmosphere. The single lap 5k offers a unique and memorable experience of the city on a Sunday morning.

Will there be road closures in Glasgow during the 2025 Race for Life?

The following roads in Glasgow will be closed between 06:00hrs to 16:00hrs on 18 May 2025

Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street

Anchor Lane, for its full length

Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street

Buchanan Street for its full length

Candleriggs, for its full length

Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)

Cochrane Street, for its full length

Congress Road, for its full length, (one lane, nearside, westbound)

Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket

Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)

Finnieston Quay, for its full length (westbound only)

Garth Street, for its full length

George Street between George Square and Montrose Street

George Square all sides

Glassford Street, for its full length

Gorbals Street, between Ballater Street and Clyde Street

Greendyke Street, for its full length

Hanover Street, George Square and Ingram Street

Howard Street, for its full length

Hutcheson Street between Trongate and Wilson Street

Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Miller Street

Jamaica Street, for its full length

John Street, for its full length

King George V Bridge, for its full length

King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate

Lancefield Quay, for its full length

Martha Street, for its full length

Midland Street, for its full length

Mitchell Street, between Argyle Street and Mitchell Lane

Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and West George Street

Nelson Mandela Place, for its full length

North Frederick Street, for its full length

North Hanover Street, between George Square and Cathedral Street

Queen Street, for its full length

Royal Exchange Square for its full length

Saltmarket, for its full length

South Frederick Street, for its full length

St Vincent Place, between Queen Street and Buchanan Street

Stockwell Place, for its full length

Stockwell Street, for its full length

The Clyde Arc (Fastlink Lanes)

Trongate, for its full length

Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Steel Street

Union Street, for its full length

Victoria Bridge for its full length

West George Street, between Hope Street and George Square

Wilson Street, between Candleriggs and Hutcheson Street

Will there be suspensions of bus lanes around Glasgow?

06:00hrs to 16:00hrs on 18 May 2025

LW0145 - Argyle Street, eastbound between Hope St and Union Street

LW0138 - Glassford Street, northbound between Argyle Street and Ingram Street

LW0317 - North Hanover Street, Northbound between George Square and Cathedral Street

LW0630 - Stockwell Street, southbound onto Gorbals Street (Victoria Bridge)

LW0756 - West George Street at West Nile Street Eastbound to Nelson Mandela Place

LW0832 - Oswald Street, northbound after Midland Street

LW0756 - West George Street and Nelson Mandela Place, eastbound

----------- - George Square (south) Westbound after South Frederick Street