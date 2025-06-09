Glasgow Road Closures: Almost 70 Glasgow roads to be closed for filming - here's where

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A number of streets around Glasgow will be closed for filming throughout June - here’s where

With filming taking place across the city, Glasgow City Council has announced that a number of Glasgow’s streets will be closed throughout June.

A total of 69 streets will be closed across the city, here’s where:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 June 2025

  • George Street between North Hanover Street and Montrose Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 13 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 16 June 2025

  • John Street for its full length
  • Montrose Street between George Street and Cochrane Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 15 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 23 June 2025

  • Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
  • Bothwell Lane for its full length
  • Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
  • Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
  • Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street
  • Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
  • Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
  • St Peters Lane for its full length
  • St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
  • Washington Lane for its full length
  • Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street
  • Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
  • West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 03:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Newton Street between Argyle Street and Broomielaw
  • North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop and go From 03:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025

  • Anderston Quay on the approach to North Street
  • Broomielaw on the approach to to Newton Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 15 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 16 June 2025

  • Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
  • Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street
  • Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 13:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025

  • Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
  • Bothwell Lane for its full length
  • Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
  • Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
  • Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street
  • Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
  • Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
  • St Peters Lane for its full length
  • St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
  • Washington Lane for its full length
  • Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street
  • Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
  • West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Revocation of bus / taxi lane only From 13:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Hope Street at Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 23 June 2025

  • Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
  • Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street
  • Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street (access to car park only)

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 09:00hrs on the 16 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025

  • Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
  • Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
  • Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

  • Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
  • St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Douglas Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 19 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

  • Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street
  • Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street
  • Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street
  • McPhater Street between Port Dundas Road and Dunblane Road

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

  • Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street
  • Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street
  • Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street
  • Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street
  • Larbert Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 June 2025

  • Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
  • Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
  • St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
  • St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 03:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Blythswood between St Vincent street and Bothwell Street
  • Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street
  • Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
  • West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 15:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

  • Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
  • Blythswood Street between Bothwell Street and Holm Street
  • Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and St Vincent Street
  • Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Blythswood Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:01hrs on the 21 June 2025 until 07:00hrs on the 23 June 2025

  • Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
  • Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
  • Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
  • Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • Holm Street for its full length
  • St Peters Lane for its full length
  • St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
  • St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Pitt Street
  • Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
  • Wellington Lane between for its full length
  • Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Revocation of bus / taxi lane only From 00:01hrs on the 21 June 2025 until 07:00hrs on the 23 June 2025

  • Hope Street at Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 22 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 22 June 2025

  • Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
  • Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
  • Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
  • St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
  • St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
Related topics:GlasgowRoad ClosuresFilm

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice