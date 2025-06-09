Glasgow Road Closures: Almost 70 Glasgow roads to be closed for filming - here's where
With filming taking place across the city, Glasgow City Council has announced that a number of Glasgow’s streets will be closed throughout June.
A total of 69 streets will be closed across the city, here’s where:
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 June 2025
- George Street between North Hanover Street and Montrose Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 13 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 16 June 2025
- John Street for its full length
- Montrose Street between George Street and Cochrane Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 15 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 23 June 2025
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
- Bothwell Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street
- Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Washington Lane for its full length
- Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 03:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025
- Newton Street between Argyle Street and Broomielaw
- North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop and go From 03:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025
- Anderston Quay on the approach to North Street
- Broomielaw on the approach to to Newton Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 15 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 16 June 2025
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 13:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
- Bothwell Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street
- Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Washington Lane for its full length
- Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
Revocation of bus / taxi lane only From 13:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025
- Hope Street at Waterloo Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 23 June 2025
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street (access to car park only)
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 09:00hrs on the 16 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 21 June 2025
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Douglas Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 21 June 2025
- Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 19 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025
- Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street
- Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street
- Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street
- McPhater Street between Port Dundas Road and Dunblane Road
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025
- Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street
- Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street
- Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street
- Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street
- Larbert Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 June 2025
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 03:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025
- Blythswood between St Vincent street and Bothwell Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 15:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Bothwell Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Blythswood Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:01hrs on the 21 June 2025 until 07:00hrs on the 23 June 2025
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Holm Street for its full length
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Pitt Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Wellington Lane between for its full length
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
Revocation of bus / taxi lane only From 00:01hrs on the 21 June 2025 until 07:00hrs on the 23 June 2025
- Hope Street at Waterloo Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 22 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 22 June 2025
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
