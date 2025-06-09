A number of streets around Glasgow will be closed for filming throughout June - here’s where

With filming taking place across the city, Glasgow City Council has announced that a number of Glasgow’s streets will be closed throughout June.

A total of 69 streets will be closed across the city, here’s where:

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 8 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 18 June 2025

George Street between North Hanover Street and Montrose Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 13 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 16 June 2025

John Street for its full length

Montrose Street between George Street and Cochrane Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 15 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 23 June 2025

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Bothwell Lane for its full length

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street

Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

St Peters Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Washington Lane for its full length

Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 03:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025

Newton Street between Argyle Street and Broomielaw

North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop and go From 03:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025

Anderston Quay on the approach to North Street

Broomielaw on the approach to to Newton Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 15 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 16 June 2025

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 13:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 17 June 2025

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Bothwell Lane for its full length

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street

Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

St Peters Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Washington Lane for its full length

Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Revocation of bus / taxi lane only From 13:00hrs on the 17 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025

Hope Street at Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 23 June 2025

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street (access to car park only)

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 09:00hrs on the 16 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Douglas Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 18 June 2025 until 18:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading From 15:00hrs on the 19 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street

Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street

Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street

McPhater Street between Port Dundas Road and Dunblane Road

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

Dunblane Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street

Maitland Street between Stewart Street and McPhater Street

Milton Street between Port Dundas Road and Maitland Street

Stewart Street between Maitland Street and Dunblane Street

Larbert Street between Milton Street and McPhater Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 19 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 20 June 2025

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 03:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

Blythswood between St Vincent street and Bothwell Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 15:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 until 08:00hrs on the 21 June 2025

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Bothwell Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Blythswood Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 00:01hrs on the 21 June 2025 until 07:00hrs on the 23 June 2025

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Holm Street for its full length

St Peters Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Pitt Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Wellington Lane between for its full length

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Revocation of bus / taxi lane only From 00:01hrs on the 21 June 2025 until 07:00hrs on the 23 June 2025

Hope Street at Waterloo Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements From 08:00hrs on the 22 June 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 22 June 2025

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street