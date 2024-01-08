Glasgow road closures as filming for Outlander prequel Blood of my Blood gets underway
A prequel to the hit television series Outlander has begin filming in Glasgow. Scenes will be shot around Park Circus and Woodlands Terrace as well as Balmoral Street in Scotstoun.
The international success of the time-travelling drama that follows the adventures of Claire Fraser and her Highlander husband Jamie Fraser, played by Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, has let to the spin-off focusing on the love story of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. The series is scheduled to air in 2025 after the final series of Outlander is released next year. The series is based on books by American author Diana Gabaldon and has led to a tourism bonanza for locations featured in the show.
Filming for Outlander has previously included Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow University, Calderglen Country Park in East Kilbride, Kelvingrove Park and St Andrew's in the Square in the East End
Glasgow City Council have announced road closures and vehicle access restrictions.
From 15:00hrs on the 7 January 2024 until 17:00hrs on the 2 February 2024 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for a distance of 60m, south side only
From 15:00hrs on the 21 January 2024 until 17:00hrs on the 26 January 2024 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- South Street from a point 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards for a distance of 200m
- Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards for a distance of 115m
From 15:00hrs on the 22 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 29 January 2024 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Park Street South for its full length
From 15:00hrs on the 24 January 2024 until 19:00hrs on the 27 January 2024 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Park Gate for its full length, south side only
- Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate
- Park Terrace between property numbers 3a and 21
- Park Gardens from property number 4, west to access gate to Kelvingrove Park
From 08:00hrs on the 25 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 27 January 2024 Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Park Street South for its full length
- Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South
- Park Terrace Lane East at Park Street South
- Park Terrace between Park Street South and property number 3a
- Woodlands Terrace between property number 21 and Park Street South
From 08:00hrs on the 25 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 27 January 2024 Revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures
- Park Terrace for its full length
- Woodlands Terrace for its full length