Filming for Outlander: Blood of my Blood is underway in Glasgow

A prequel to the hit television series Outlander has begin filming in Glasgow. Scenes will be shot around Park Circus and Woodlands Terrace as well as Balmoral Street in Scotstoun.

The international success of the time-travelling drama that follows the adventures of Claire Fraser and her Highlander husband Jamie Fraser, played by Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, has let to the spin-off focusing on the love story of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. The series is scheduled to air in 2025 after the final series of Outlander is released next year. The series is based on books by American author Diana Gabaldon and has led to a tourism bonanza for locations featured in the show.

Filming for Outlander has previously included Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow University, Calderglen Country Park in East Kilbride, Kelvingrove Park and St Andrew's in the Square in the East End

Glasgow City Council have announced road closures and vehicle access restrictions.

Glasgow road closures for filming of Outlander: Blood of my Blood

From 15:00hrs on the 7 January 2024 until 17:00hrs on the 2 February 2024 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for a distance of 60m, south side only

From 15:00hrs on the 21 January 2024 until 17:00hrs on the 26 January 2024 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

South Street from a point 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards for a distance of 200m

Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards for a distance of 115m

From 15:00hrs on the 22 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 29 January 2024 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Park Street South for its full length

From 15:00hrs on the 24 January 2024 until 19:00hrs on the 27 January 2024 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Park Gate for its full length, south side only

Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate

Park Terrace between property numbers 3a and 21

Park Gardens from property number 4, west to access gate to Kelvingrove Park

From 08:00hrs on the 25 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 27 January 2024 Prohibition of vehicle movements

Park Street South for its full length

Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South

Park Terrace Lane East at Park Street South

Park Terrace between Park Street South and property number 3a

Woodlands Terrace between property number 21 and Park Street South

From 08:00hrs on the 25 January 2024 until 18:00hrs on the 27 January 2024 Revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures