Maryhill Road is set to close for four days at the end of March
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Mar 2024, 08:46 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 08:49 GMT
Maryhill Road is set to close this week from Saturday 30 March for four days as works are to be carried out on the busy Glasgow road.

Those travelling up and down Maryhill Road will have noticed the large signs that have appeared in recent days which details that the road will be closed for four days.

If you are travelling up Maryhill Road, there is a sign just past Maryhill Fire Station with the other digital sign being further up at Maryhill Police Station.

There is likely to be diversions in place with it not being confirmed how much of the road will be closed as it is expected to reopen on April, 3.

