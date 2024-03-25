Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maryhill Road is set to close this week from Saturday 30 March for four days as works are to be carried out on the busy Glasgow road.

Those travelling up and down Maryhill Road will have noticed the large signs that have appeared in recent days which details that the road will be closed for four days.

If you are travelling up Maryhill Road, there is a sign just past Maryhill Fire Station with the other digital sign being further up at Maryhill Police Station.